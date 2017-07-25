Motorcyclist in head-on smash with car near B&M store
Seafield Road in Edinburgh has been shut in both directions following the crash.
A motorcyclist has been involved in a head-on smash with a car near a B&M store.
The collision happened on Seafield Road in Edinburgh at 2pm on Tuesday.
The route has been shut in both directions between Fillyside Road and Craigentinny Avenue North.
Commuters are facing long delays in the area.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We do not have details on injuries yet."