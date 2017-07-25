Man found days after going missing from stag party

Adam Smith, 37, had last been seen in a pub in Edinburgh early on Sunday morning.

Adam Smith: Traced in the city centre.

A man who went missing from a stag party in Edinburgh has been found.

Adam Smith, 37, travelled from Essex for a weekend of partying with friends in the Scottish capital.

He was last seen at the Three Sisters pub in the Cowgate at about 12.45am on Saturday and failed to return to his accommodation in Gilmore Place.

Police Scotland said he was traced safely in the city centre at around 2.15pm on Tuesday.