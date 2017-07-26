Anti-terror barriers installed for Edinburgh festival

The security measures would stop terrorists from ramming into people in Edinburgh.

Terror: The measures were introduced during Wimbledon and the Champions League final in Cardiff.

High security barriers are to be installed in Edinburgh city centre to prevent terrorists from ramming vehicles into pedestrians.

The security measures will be introduced during the Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe after a request from Police Scotland and the city council.

It comes after vehicle terrorist attacks in Borough Market and Westminster Bridge in London.

The incidents resulted in more than ten people being killed.

Similar attacks have also occurred in Stockholm, Nice and Berlin.

The temporary measure, known as the National Barrier Asset (NBA), will include high security gates, portals and barriers being put up to prevent attacks on key or crowded areas.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The NBA forms part of Police Scotland's holistic security plan for this year's event.

"It will help to keep people safe whilst attending events at Edinburgh Castle and the High Street in the event of vehicle as a weapon attacks, such as those seen at Westminster Bridge and Borough Market in London."

The measure has already been used for other major events in the UK, including Wimbledon and the Champions League final in Cardiff.