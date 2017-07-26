Funeral takes place for murder victim Louise Tiffney

The 43-year-old went missing 15 years ago and her remains were found in April.

Louise Tiffney: Funeral service took place at Seafield Crematorium. STV/ PA Archive

A funeral has taken place for a murder victim who originally went missing 15 years ago.

Louise Tiffney's remains were found outside a stately home in April this year after she vanished in 2002 aged 43.

On Wednesday, a funeral service took place at Seafield Crematorium.

Ahead of the funeral, a notice said: "Louise, sadly died, aged 43 years, a devoted mum of Sean and Hannah, precious daughter of Mary and the late Roger, fun loving sister of Junie, Katy, Lulu and Iris.

"Sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved Louise."

Ms Tiffney's son Sean Flynn went on trial for her murder in 2005 but the case against him was found not proven and he walked free from court.

A cyclist discovered her remains near Gosford House in East Lothian.

Previously, searches for Ms Tiffney had been carried out in the Gosford Estate area but the specific site where the remains were found was not searched.

Police Scotland have said the case remains a murder investigation.

Ms Tiffney was last seen leaving her flat in Dean Village in May 2002.

She had reportedly had a row with her son before her disappearance.

A murder inquiry was launched and three years later Mr Flynn stood trial accused of killing his mother and hiding her body.

The trial lasted 22 days, with the jury being told Mr Flynn, then aged 21, was the last person to see his mother alive.

Mr Flynn walked free after a verdict of not proven was returned.

He spoke of his relief after the verdict and said he hoped it would heal the rift in his family.