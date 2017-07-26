Four men in court over death of Scots woman in Benidorm

Kirsty Maxwell plunged from a tenth-floor window at the popular resort in Spain.

Kirsty Maxwell: Men hid faces before court appearance. STV

Four men have arrived in court to be quizzed over the death of a Scots woman who plunged from an apartment building in Benidorm.

Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and 32-year-old Daniel Bailey arrived at the resort's Palau de Justicia to be questioned over the death of Kirsty Maxwell.

Three of the four men hid their faces ahead of the private hearing on Wednesday.

Ms Maxwell, 27, of Livingston, West Lothian, died after falling from a tenth-floor window on April 29 in the popular tourist area in the south east of Spain.

Benidorm: The private hearing is taking place at the resort's Palau de Justicia. STV

Lawyers representing Ms Maxwell's family wanted the men to be given the legal status of "investigados", which means "people under official investigation".

The four men were staying in a tenth-floor apartment in Benidorm along with their friend Joseph Graham when Ms Maxwell fell to her death.

She was part of a group of more than 20 women who had travelled to the resort for a hen weekend.

Ms Maxwell had entered a room at Apartmentos Payma which was being used by five men from England before her death.

Her family travelled Benidorm earlier this month to piece together the events leading up to Kirsty's death while also handing out leaflets and posters.