Scot 'in state of terror' before fatal fall in Benidorm

Kirsty Maxwell was "trying to flee" when she plunged from a tenth-floor window.

Benidorm: Ms Maxwell is said to have tried to escape from the men. STV

A court has been told Spanish police believe a Scottish woman was in "a state of terror" when she plunged from an apartment building in Benidorm.

Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and 32-year-old Daniel Bailey appeared at the resort's Palau de Justicia where they denied any involvement in Kirsty Maxwell's death.

In court, officers were quoted saying Ms Maxwell's actions were comparable to someone trying to flee from a burning building.

Lawyers representing her family claim the 26-year-old tried to escape from the men in the apartment when she fell from the tenth-floor.

The contents of a police report on Kirsty's death were revealed as the men, from the Nottinghamshire area, were questioned.

Kirsty Maxwell: Four men were questioned over her death in court.

A fifth man, Joseph Graham, was arrested by police and held for 48 hours following Ms Maxwell's death on April 29.

He was released on bail and allowed to return to the UK.

But four of the group were summoned back to Spain to be questioned following a request from lawyers representing Ms Maxwell's family.

The family's lawyer, Miguel Zumaquero, read parts of the police report to the judge as he argued for the men to be held in custody pending a trial on charges of involuntary homicide.

He quoted the police report, saying: "This is a desperate measure, as a result of a state of terror comparable to what happens to a person who jumps into the abyss from a building during a fire."

Death: Ms Maxwell was on a hen weekend in Benidorm.

The request for the men to be held in custody was turned down by the judge and the men left court without making any comment to the media.

Roberto Sanchez, the lawyer representing the four men, told the judge that Kirsty had died as a result of an accident.

Mr Sanchez told STV News: "We are basing ourselves on objective data and agree with the thesis that it was an accident.

"There might be things that have no explanation. I know the family is looking for answers but sometimes things happen that have no explanation at all."

Ms Maxwell was part of a group of more than 20 women who had travelled to the resort for a hen weekend.

Her family travelled Benidorm earlier this month to piece together the events leading up to Kirsty's death while also handing out leaflets and posters.

The case will continue at a later date.