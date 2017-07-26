Gang of four masked men steal safe from holiday park

The group broke into the Pettycur Bay resort in Fife on Wednesday morning.

Pettycur Bay: Holiday park in Kinghorn. Google 2017

Four masked men have broken into an office building at a holiday park and stolen a safe.

The men raided Pettycur Bay Holiday Park near Kinghorn, Fife, between 2.45am and 3am on Wednesday.

Police said they also attempted to gain access to an ATM in the foyer of the office and leisure building.

The men stole a safe but it was later found abandoned near Monktonhall Colliery in Midlothian.

Detectives believe the men travelled south over the Forth Road Bridge in a dark car, which may have been a Mazda 3.

The registration plates for the car were stolen from another car in Dreghorn, Edinburgh.

Detective inspector Paul Dick, of Kirkcaldy CID, said: "We're conducting extensive enquiries locally as well as liaising with our colleagues in Edinburgh and, as part of this, we're asking anyone with information to get in touch.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the Kinghorn, Dreghorn or Millerhill areas in the early hours of Wednesday morning to come forward.

"Likewise, anyone who has seen a car with these registration plates is asked contact us to help us trace these men and prevent further crimes being committed."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0359 of July 26, or report anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.