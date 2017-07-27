Vandals destroy more than 800 phone and broadband lines

The incident happened near the Galafoot Bridge, Tweedbank, in the Scottish Borders.

Broadband: Cabling was destroyed in the attack. PA

More than 800 households have been left without phone and broadband access after vandals destroyed cabling.

The incident happened near the Galafoot Bridge in Tweedbank, Scottish Borders, between midnight and 2am on Wednesday.

A manhole cover was tampered with and cabling was destroyed in the "mindless attack".

Inspector Tony Hodges said: "This is a mindless attack on the community, leaving many people without essential phone lines and internet services.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the Kingsknowes Bridge and Tweedbank areas in the early hours of Wednesday and may have seen or heard anything suspicious."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.