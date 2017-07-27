Killer bludgeoned best friend to death in Edinburgh flat

Ashley Hawkins suffered at least 24 blows to the head during attack by Kieran Davies.

Ashley Hawkins: Found dead after suffering catastrophic injuries.

A killer bludgeoned his best friend to death in a flat in Edinburgh's New Town.

Kieran Davies, 28, was found guilty of murdering Ashley Hawkins, 32, after the pair arrived in the city from Wales.

Police called to the second-floor flat in Scotland Street in December last year forced entry and found Mr Hawkins, of Barry, dead after suffering catastrophic head injuries.

Davies was the only other occupant of the locked property and was found topless, wearing jogging bottoms and trainers extensively stained with the dead man's blood.

A Reebok top, which Davies had earlier been seen wearing, was found in a washing machine, saturated with the victim's blood, along with brain tissue.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard drug user Mr Hawkins had suffered at least 24 blows to the head and a metal pole and broken hammer recovered from the flat could have been used as weapons in the fatal attack.

Davies, a prisoner in Edinburgh, was found guilty of murdering Mr Hawkins on December 2 by repeatedly striking him on the head with weapons and repeatedly stamping and kicking him on the head and body.

The court heard Davies and Mr Hawkins had come to Edinburgh from Wales "as best of friends" but added there was evidence that changed and there friction between them.

Judge Lord Boyd said he had no option but to impose a life sentence but would next month fix a minimum period that Davies must serve in prison before he can be considered for parole.

The court heard previous consideration had been given to Davies' fitness to stand trial and a psychiatrist who had seen him reported that he suffered from a delusional disorder.