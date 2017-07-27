Man repeatedly stabbed uncle after row over pet dog

James McKenna attempted to murder David Forbes in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, on Hogmanay.

Court: McKenna jailed for nine years (file pic).

A man who tried to kill his uncle after a row over a dog has been jailed.

James McKenna, 25, stabbed David Forbes amid a dispute about American bulldog-cross Kane.

Mr Forbes once owned the pet but had to give it up for a time as he was unable to look after it.

McKenna then collected the animal from a cat and dog home despite his uncle hoping to be reunited with his pet.

Mr Forbes told a jury he tried to get the dog back on Hogmanay 2015 at a house in Muirhouse, Edinburgh.

The men argued before McKenna attacked his uncle with a knife, repeatedly stabbing the 53-year-old in his chest and hands.

McKenna said he told his father in a phone call that his uncle had attacked him and "in a panic" he had stabbed him.

Mr Forbes refuted the accusations. He added: "Why would I do that. He is my nephew."

Prosecutor Jim Keegan QC asked: "Apart from asking for the return of your dog did you issue any threats of violence, or for that matter commit any violence, to James McKenna?"

The victim said: "No."

McKenna, of Drylaw, Edinburgh, was found guilty of attempted murder and on Thursday at the High Court in Glasgow was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Lady Scott told him: "The injuries were severe. It is very fortunate that Mr Forbes did not lose his life."