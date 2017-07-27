  • STV
  • MySTV

Accountant stole £220,000 from Edinburgh Festival Fringe

STV

Employer contribution pension payments went straight into Lynn Taylor's bank account.

Festival: Colleagues discovered scam.
Festival: Colleagues discovered scam. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society. / Cropped

An accountant for the charity that runs the Edinburgh Festival Fringe embezzled more than £200,000 from her employers.

Lynn Taylor pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday to swindling £220,331 from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society between 2008 and 2015.

Fiscal deputy Aidan Higgins said the scheme was uncovered in 2015 when the charity switched to a new pension system.

It was discovered employer contribution pension payments had been going directly into Taylor's bank account.

At a disciplinary hearing, Mr Higgins said Taylor was unable to explain how this had happened but voiced concern that she might have overpaid herself.

She was unable to give an exact figure and said she had been stressed.

'I tried it once and got away with it and you get a little greedy.'
Lynn Taylor

Taylor told her colleagues: "I tried it once and got away with it and you get a little greedy."

When interviewed by the police, Taylor told them: "I did it bottom line, no two ways about it, completely on my own without any involvement of any other person within or outwith the organisation.

"I am not going to deny something I did. It has totally destroyed my life and I am never going to work again."

She told the police she really did not know how much she had taken.

Sheriff Frank Crowe was told she had repaid all the money taken, as well as a further £40,000 for the cost of the investigation.

Defence agent John Scullion said his client was at a loss to explain her behaviour over the years.

He said she had been interested in horses and show-jumping and had overspent significantly.

She had psychological problems and had now sold the house she jointly owned with her husband, he said.

Sheriff Crowe deferred sentence until next month for a psychologist's report.

He told Taylor: "You have admitted a very serious breach of trust involving a six-figure sum, used for your own benefit and pleasure and taking money from a charity is something the court takes very seriously."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.