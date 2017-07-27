Benidorm death: Husband says key witnesses not quizzed

Devastated Adam Maxwell was planning to start a family with his wife Kirsty before she died.

The devastated husband of a Scots woman who plunged to her death in Benidorm has slammed Spanish police for not interviewing five other men linked to the group questioned over the fall.

Kirsty Maxwell's husband Adam also revealed up to 19 of her friends who were in the hotel at the time have still not been spoken to by officers.

The 27-year-old, from Livingston, West Lothian, died after falling from a tenth-floor window at the resort's Apartmentos Payma hotel on April 29.

Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and 32-year-old Daniel Bailey appeared at the Palau de Justicia on Wednesday, when they denied any involvement in Kirsty Maxwell's death.

The contents of a police report on Kirsty's death were revealed as the men, from Nottinghamshire, were questioned over the incident.

In an exclusive interview with STV News, Mr Maxwell said others linked to the group were living next door at the time of the incident but have not been questioned.

He said: "By not interviewing everyone, we are talking about the other men in the wider party, because there were two rooms of five people in each.

"They were together and there is a missed opportunity for that. There were 18 or 19 of Kirsty's friends who were also not interviewed at the time."

Benidorm: Husband Adam Maxwell wants the other men questioned. STV

In relation to others staying at the hotel, he added: "These are big opportunities but it is very hard because these people could be anywhere in the world just now.

"We assume most of them are Spanish or British due to the time of the year and where the location is."

Mrs Maxwell, who married husband Adam in September, entered a room which was being used by five men from England before her death.

A fifth man, Joseph Graham, was arrested by police and held for 48 hours following Ms Maxwell's death on April 29.

He was released on bail and allowed to return to the UK.

Four of the group were summoned back to Spain to be questioned following a request by the Spanish lawyer representing Mrs Maxwell's family.

Luis Miguel Zumaquero claimed she tried to escape from the men when she fell from the tenth floor.

He quoted a police report, stating Mrs Maxwell resorted to a "desperate measure" having been in a "state of terror".

Mrs Maxwell was part of a group of more than 20 women who had travelled to the south east of Spain for a hen weekend.

Death: Mrs Maxwell was part of a group of more than 20 women.

Mr Maxwell revealed the couple were hoping to start a family.

He said: "Myself and Kirsty loved each other. We had our own place and had good jobs.

"We sold that and hoped to upgrade to a larger family home to start a family. It was the normal thing a 27-year-old would be doing in life. We would do anything for each other."

Consultant David Swindle spoke of the difficulty in trying to speak to the other men who were with the group of five in Benidorm.

He said: "We are not satisfied police interviewed all the people who stayed at the hotel.

"There are hundreds of people also overlooking that hotel.

"We are having difficulties being able to speak or trace people not part of that group so if we are having issues with that it is even more difficult to get people closer to the group."

Callum Northridge, who was questioned in court over the death, said he and his friends have had their names "dragged through mud".

He said on Thursday: "Following our appearance in court yesterday, I can confirm neither myself or my friends will be making any further comments about the incident other than to say this was a tragic accident and categorically deny any involvement in this unfortunate incident.

"It goes without saying that our deepest sympathy goes out to Kirsty's family and our thoughts are with them all at this terrible time.

"We, however, have had our names dragged through the mud and used in a derogatory manner throughout this process through no fault of our own."