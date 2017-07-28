Armed police bring three-hour stand-off at house to end
Armed police have brought a three-hour stand-off at a house to an end.
The incident took place at a property on Overton Crescent in Denny, Stirlingshire, on Thursday evening.
It ended at around 1.30am with the arrest of a 44-year-old man.
He has been charged with breach of the peace and is expected to appear in court.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Forth Valley attended an address in Denny in order to execute a warrant on Thursday.
"Local and specialist resources were deployed in order to ensure the safety of officers and a 44-year-old man within the property."