Armed police bring three-hour stand-off at house to end

Armed: Specialist officers attend house incident (file pic). Lorenzo Dalberto/Deadline

Armed police have brought a three-hour stand-off at a house to an end.

The incident took place at a property on Overton Crescent in Denny, Stirlingshire, on Thursday evening.

It ended at around 1.30am with the arrest of a 44-year-old man.

He has been charged with breach of the peace and is expected to appear in court.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Forth Valley attended an address in Denny in order to execute a warrant on Thursday.

"Local and specialist resources were deployed in order to ensure the safety of officers and a 44-year-old man within the property."