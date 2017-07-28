Man seriously injured in accident at industrial estate
The 24-year-old has been taken to hospital after the incident in Broxburn, West Lothian.
A man has been seriously injured in an industrial accident.
The incident happened on Youngs Road at East Mains Industrial Estate in Broxburn, West Lothian.
A 24-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the incident at 9.40am on Friday.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Two special operations teams are currently attending the scene.
"A 24-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment."