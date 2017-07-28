  • STV
  • MySTV

Couple renew their wedding vows after shedding 14 stone

STV

The pair looked back at wedding pictures and realised that they were not happy.

Before and after: Janice and William Robertson looked 'completely different'.
Before and after: Janice and William Robertson looked 'completely different'. SWNS

A couple stunned family and friends when they looked "completely different" on their second wedding day after dramatic weight loss.

Janice, 34, and William Robertson, 36, used to be overweight due to a lack of exercise and a diet based on too much fast food.

When William was diagnosed with diabetes, the couple decided to make drastic lifestyle changes.

The pair looked at their wedding pictures and realised that they were not happy with the way they had looked on their big day.

After joining a slimming class and shedding more than 14 stone combined, they decided to renew their wedding vows on their ten-year anniversary.

Happy: The couple on their second wedding.
Happy: The couple on their second wedding. SWNS

Janice, from Dunfermline, Fife, said: "We knew we were both overweight but we were so in love that neither of us cared. We are best friends and we do everything together.

"We both decided to lose weight. It was so much better because it became a bit of a competition. We were looking through our old wedding photographs and William said we had to get married again, now that we had lost all of the weight.

"I was unsure at first because my late father was at our first wedding but after speaking to my family they convinced me that he would be really proud."

Janice, who owns a barber shop, and tyre-fitter William first got married at Dunfermline Registry Office, Fife,ten years ago.

They renewed their vows and said "I do" in front of loved ones during a ceremony at Pauline's home.

The couple were surrounded by close family and friends including their three children.

Janice said: "It was the most amazing day. When we first got married, it wasn't enjoyable. I was a size 22 and none of the dresses fitted me. I was sad about how I looked in them.

"But when I went dress shopping for the second time it was amazing. I was trying on size 12 dresses and I could practically try on every dress in the store. When I saw myself I burst into tears.

"William looked like a totally different man. He was wearing almost the same suit but the man was completely different."

First wedding: The couple ten years ago.
First wedding: The couple ten years ago. SWNS

Pauline Tennent, the mother of the bride, was proud of the couple's weight loss journey.

She said: "Their original wedding was very small and Janice was very uncomfortable with her size. She has lost seven stone and William lost just over seven-and-a-half.

"It has totally changed them and Janice was able to have the wedding dress she always wanted and never had."

She added: "It was a fantastic day. The weather didn't bother us. It was emotional and I could still cry. I am so proud of them."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.