Couple renew their wedding vows after shedding 14 stone

The pair looked back at wedding pictures and realised that they were not happy.

Before and after: Janice and William Robertson looked 'completely different'. SWNS

A couple stunned family and friends when they looked "completely different" on their second wedding day after dramatic weight loss.

Janice, 34, and William Robertson, 36, used to be overweight due to a lack of exercise and a diet based on too much fast food.

When William was diagnosed with diabetes, the couple decided to make drastic lifestyle changes.

The pair looked at their wedding pictures and realised that they were not happy with the way they had looked on their big day.

After joining a slimming class and shedding more than 14 stone combined, they decided to renew their wedding vows on their ten-year anniversary.

Happy: The couple on their second wedding. SWNS

Janice, from Dunfermline, Fife, said: "We knew we were both overweight but we were so in love that neither of us cared. We are best friends and we do everything together.

"We both decided to lose weight. It was so much better because it became a bit of a competition. We were looking through our old wedding photographs and William said we had to get married again, now that we had lost all of the weight.

"I was unsure at first because my late father was at our first wedding but after speaking to my family they convinced me that he would be really proud."

Janice, who owns a barber shop, and tyre-fitter William first got married at Dunfermline Registry Office, Fife,ten years ago.

They renewed their vows and said "I do" in front of loved ones during a ceremony at Pauline's home.

The couple were surrounded by close family and friends including their three children.

Janice said: "It was the most amazing day. When we first got married, it wasn't enjoyable. I was a size 22 and none of the dresses fitted me. I was sad about how I looked in them.

"But when I went dress shopping for the second time it was amazing. I was trying on size 12 dresses and I could practically try on every dress in the store. When I saw myself I burst into tears.

"William looked like a totally different man. He was wearing almost the same suit but the man was completely different."

First wedding: The couple ten years ago. SWNS

Pauline Tennent, the mother of the bride, was proud of the couple's weight loss journey.



She said: "Their original wedding was very small and Janice was very uncomfortable with her size. She has lost seven stone and William lost just over seven-and-a-half.

"It has totally changed them and Janice was able to have the wedding dress she always wanted and never had."

She added: "It was a fantastic day. The weather didn't bother us. It was emotional and I could still cry. I am so proud of them."