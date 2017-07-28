Man crushed by lorry and container at scrap merchants

Emergency services were called to Dalton Metal Recycling on Youngs Road in Broxburn.

Broxburn: A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital. SWNS

A man has been seriously injured after being crushed by a lorry and a container at a scrap merchants.

Emergency services were called to Dalton Metal Recycling on Youngs Road in Broxburn, West Lothian.

The 23-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in a serious condition after being crushed between an HGV and a container at 9.45am on Friday.

Police are still in the area while investigations are being carried out.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.