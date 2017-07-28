Girl, 10, recovering after life-changing operation in US

A crowdfunding campaign raised £130,000 to pay for Macy Robertson's scoliosis treatment.

A ten-year-old girl is recovering after undergoing a life-changing operation to treat her scoliosis in the US.

A crowdfunding campaign to pay for Macy Robertson's operation saw £130,000 raised.

The treatment, which is not available in the UK, used metal pegs and a string-like materiel to correct the curvature in her spine.

This will allow Macy, who is from Dunbar in East Lothian, to grow to her natural height and have full flexibility.

The treatment for scoliosis which is available in the UK involves fusing the spine together, which can limit the patient's growth and mobility.

Macy told STV News: "I still have a curve in my back but I don't feel pain like I used to."

Before the surgery Macy had to use painful braces to correct the curvature in her spine.

Her mother Nicky Robertson said Macy was coping "really, really well" following the operation.

Her campaign has also changed the life of another young girl who suffers from scoliosis.

Alix Callaghan, who is also ten, will undergo the same procedure after her parents heard about Macy's campaign on STV News.

Her family, who live in Inverness, said they were lucky to hear about the alternative treatment.

Her mother Lisa said: "I still think fate must have played a part in it. We were at gran and grandad's for Christmas.

"My husband was shouting from downstairs, saying you have to come and see this.

"We sat and we watched Macy and Nicky on the TV and we thought we have to find out about it."

The hospital in Philadelphia which carried out the procedure on Macy will perform the operation for free on Alix, as her spinal curvature is not as pronounced.

The parents of both girls are calling on the treatment, known as Anterior Vertebral Body Tethering, to be made avilable in the UK.