Benidorm death: Scot 'tried to clamber down side of hotel'

New witness says group staying across from Kirsty Maxwell tried to alert police about incident.

Spain: Mrs Maxwell was on a hen party in Benidorm.

A new witness has suggested a Scot who died in Benidorm could have clambered down the side of a hotel to get away from a group of men before letting go and plunging to her death.

It has emerged residents in Hotel Presidente, the building across from where Mrs Maxwell was staying, indicated to police someone had been trying to get down to the next floor at the time of her death.

Mrs Maxwell is said to have been in a "state of terror" while trying to escape from five men.

A group of her friends were staying in room 9E of the Apartmentos Payma hotel, directly below 10E, the room the men were in.

The 27-year-old, from Livingston, West Lothian, died after plunging from the apartment on April 29.

Now, a witness has come forward to say a group living across from Mrs Maxwell were trying to alert police of how it happened.

Kirsty Maxwell: Said to have been in a 'state of terror'.

David Swindle, consultant to Mrs Maxwell's family, said: "This guy came forward who gave us really detailed information about seeing the police activity.

"He took some snapshots of what was going on and he said at that time while the police were there, there were Spanish-speaking people shouting from their balcony at the Hotel Presidente.

"These people were shouting at police while pointing to the floor where Kirsty had been in as well as also pointing down. He got the impression someone was climbing from that balcony to get to the floors below."

He added: "These people either know about the incident or have seen it.

"The man who spoke to us has seen them pointing down as if someone from 10E was trying to get below.

"These are the people who have got something to tell us and we have not traced any Spanish people staying in the Presidente yet."

Appeal: The family want people to come forward.

Nobody from Hotel Presidente has been questioned over Mrs Maxwell's death.

Adam Maxwell, who married Mrs Maxwell in September, said: "We need to get in touch with them. We do not know where they are from but it sounds like they have maybe seen something.

"They may have more information which can help us."

Ricky Gammon, 31, Anthony Holehouse, 34, Callum Northridge, 27, and 32-year-old Daniel Bailey appeared at the Palau de Justicia on Wednesday, when they denied any involvement in Kirsty Maxwell's death.

Mrs Maxwell entered a room that was being used by five men from England before her death.

Questioning: Four of the men were quizzed in court over the death. STV

A fifth man, Joseph Graham, was arrested by police and held for 48 hours following Ms Maxwell's death on April 29.

He was released on bail and allowed to return to the UK

It has now also emerged a woman associated with the men in question was in a nearby room at the time when Mrs Maxwell fell to her death.

The woman, who had no ID and is not British or Spanish, is understood to have been in room 10A, close to 10E.

Mr Swindle said: "There is one particular woman, a girl who was with some people on the same floor who may have known the individuals in 10E.

"The police described her as mixed race and did not know what nationality she was. Everyone in that area should have been interviewed. The Palma was a crime scene.

"They do not know what nationality she was. For me, it is quite concerning if they did not interview her because who else have they left out?"

He added: "We know about this woman because it was mentioned in the declarations in court.

"She was connected in a group of men who were in the apartments."

Mr Maxwell said: "I asked the police: 'Should everyone on that floor have been treated as a key witness?'

"They said she wasn't necessary and effectively let her go."

Callum Northridge, who was questioned in court over the death, said he and his friends have had their names "dragged through mud".

He said on Thursday: "Following our appearance in court yesterday, I can confirm neither myself or my friends will be making any further comments about the incident other than to say this was a tragic accident and categorically deny any involvement in this unfortunate incident.

"It goes without saying that our deepest sympathy goes out to Kirsty's family and our thoughts are with them all at this terrible time.

"We, however, have had our names dragged through the mud and used in a derogatory manner throughout this process through no fault of our own."