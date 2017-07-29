Police condemn 'mindless' vandals for wrecking school

The youths trashed Carronshore Primary School in Falkirk overnight.

Trashed: Youths broke into the school. Google

"Mindless" youths with alcohol broke into a school and trashed it, breaking furniture and smashing bottles.

Groups of youths entered the grounds of Carronshore Primary School overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Some of them damaged nursery playhouse windows and broke benches in the Falkirk playground.

The same group then smashed alcohol bottles throughout the playing areas.

Pc Chris Morrison, Carronshore community officer, said: "This type of mindless act has a massive impact on our communities and costs our school system a lot of money in repairs, money which would be better spent on educational tools.

"We have patrols in place to tackle such antisocial behaviour but we need assistance from the public also."

Officers are examining CCTV footage in an effort to catch the culprits. Anyone with information can contact Larbert Police Office by phoning 101.