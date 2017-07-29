Teenage girl 'attacked by group of four men' in Fife

The 17-year-old said she had been walking in Kirkcaldy when she was assaulted.

Attack: The girl said she was near the railway bridge when attacked. Google

A 17-year-old girl has reported that she was assaulted by a group of four men in Fife.

The teenager was walking along Dunniker Road, Kirkcaldy at 10pm on Friday when she said she was attacked.

She has described her attackers as four men, all aged in their early to mid-20s, and of muscular build.

One individual in particular is described as 5ft8in tall, with short dark hair and wearing a black t-shirt and blue denim jeans.

They were seen to walk off towards the town centre.

Detective Sergeant Callum Lawrie said: "Although the victim was not injured, this incident has left her shaken and upset.

"In addition, we are specifically appealing for a woman who came to the assistance of the victim and was driving a red car, possibly a Vauxhall, to contact us as soon as possible.

"We would appeal for any person that was in the area of Dunniker Road last night and who might have seen this group of men before or after this incident to contact the Police on 101."