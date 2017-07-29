Four men wearing balaclavas raid convenience store

The masked men broke into the Edinburgh property on Saturday morning.

Robbery: The four men broke in to the Day Today shop. Google

Masked men smashed shop windows before stealing goods from inside during an early morning break-in.

The incident took place at the Day Today shop in Boswall Parkway in Drylaw, Edinburgh, just before 3am on Saturday.

Four men wearing balaclavas forced the shutters of the premises, broke the window, entered the shop and stole from within.

They made off in a grey or silver medium-sized hatchback car along Boswall Parkway towards Crewe Road North.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Grainger said: "The audible alarm was activated and their actions would've caused some noise at this time of the morning.

"We are looking to speak to anyone who heard anything or saw the incident or anything suspicious, or the car driving off.

"We believe that a black people carrier-type private taxi may have driven by as this incident happened. I would urge the driver or passengers to get in touch with us."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.