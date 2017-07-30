Body of a man discovered in Edinburgh residential area

Police say that the incident is being treated as an isolated event.

Death: The body was discovered in Guardwell Glen. Google

The body of a 34-year-old man was discovered in Edinburgh.

Police were called to Guardwell Glen at around 11pm on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts said: "Detectives from Edinburgh supported by the Major Inquiry Team are progressing all enquiries.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw anything in and around Guardwell Glen about 11pm on Saturday night to get in touch as soon as possible."

Chief Inspector Mark Rennie said: "We are keen to reassure residents that, at this stage, the incident appears to be isolated.

"Officers will be carrying out enquiries and on patrol in the area over the next few days to provide support and information to residents."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.