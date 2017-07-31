Man charged over death of man found in Edinburgh

The man was discovered with serious injuries just after 11pm on Saturday.

Death: The man was discovered in Guardwell Glen. Google

A man has been charged over an alleged murder in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland began investigating after an incident at a house on Guardwell Glen in Gilmerton just after 11pm on Saturday, when a 34-year-old man was discovered with serious injuries.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. He died a short time later.

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.