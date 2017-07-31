Woman missing from Edinburgh found after police appeal

Concern was growing for Catriona Beattie after she was last seen on Wednesday.

Catriona Beattie: Had last been seen in Morningside on Wednesday.

A woman who went missing from Edinburgh has been found.

An appeal was launched to help trace Catriona Beattie after she was last seen in Morningside on Wednesday evening.

Police said they were growing concerned for her welfare as the 50-year-old had not been in touch with family or friends.

On Monday, Police Scotland announced she had been found safe at the weekend.

The force thanked the public for their help in the search.