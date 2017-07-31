Man's death at Edinburgh cemetery probed by police

Officers were called to Dalry Cemetery at around 6.45pm on Sunday evening.

Dalry Cemetery: Police enquiries into death are ongoing (file pic). CC by Lyn Anderson

A man has been found dead at an Edinburgh cemetery.

Police were called to Dalry Cemetery at around 6.45pm on Sunday.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious, a spokeswoman said.

They added: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating after the discovery of a man's body.

"The body was discovered at around 6.45pm on Sunday. Enquiries are ongoing, however, the death is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."