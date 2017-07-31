Man who died after being found injured in house named

James Gatti, 34, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after incident in Gilmerton.

James Gatti: Man charged with murder over his death.

A man who died after being found seriously injured in a house in Edinburgh has been named.

James Gatti, 34, was discovered following an incident in a property at Guardwell Glen in Gilmerton on Saturday night.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died.

Police said a 45-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to his death and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Chief inspector Mark Rennie, the area commander for south east Edinburgh, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of James at this difficult time.

"Officers will be carrying out enquiries and will be on patrol in the area over the next few days to provide support and information to residents."