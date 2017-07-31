Dealer caught with £300,000 of drugs in bags for life

Ross McMullan had 30.5kg of amphetamine in tubs when police searched his home.

Court: McMullan jailed for 40 months (file pic). STV

A drug dealer was caught with amphetamine worth more than £300,000 when police spotted him carrying heavy shopping bags.

Ross McMullan, 32, was initially seen moving the bags from a vehicle into a common stairwell.

Officers later searched his then-home in Whitburn, West Lothian, and found 30.5kg of the drug in tubs inside supermarket bag for life carriers.

Prosecutor Ian Wallace said he was later spotted at another location in Whitburn and detained and taken to Livingston police station.

McMullan, a fencer, was interviewed by police and said he had been moving furniture that day.

He said: "I wasn't supplying nobody."

McMullan, now of Harthill in North Lanarkshire, admitted being concerned in the supply of amphetamine at Townhead Gardens, Whitburn, on January 9.

He was jailed for 40 months on Monday at the High Court in Glasgow.

The court heard although he had a criminal record he did not have previous convictions for drugs and had never served a jail sentence.

Defence solicitor advocate Ewen Roy said: "Mr McMullan has no history of drug-related offending.

"He deeply regrets the commission of this offence and does seem to be genuinely remorseful."