Girl, eight, seriously injured after being hit by car

The child was taken to hospital in Edinburgh after the collision in Armadale, West Lothian.

Lower Bathville: Child taken to hospital in Edinburgh (file pic). CC by J Thomas

An eight-year-old girl has been left seriously injured after being knocked down by a car.

She was walking along Lower Bathville in Armadale when she was struck by the Honda Civic at 3.50pm on Friday.

The girl was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh to be treated for a serious leg injury.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision in the West Lothian town to contact them.

Roads policing inspector Richard Latto said: "A child has suffered a serious injury as a result of this collision and I'm keen to hear from anyone who saw it.

"I would like to remind everyone of the potential road safety risks to children during the school holidays, when they are out and about playing with friends."