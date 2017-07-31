Man in court charged with murder after death in Edinburgh
Paul Beattie, 45, is accused of killing 34-year-old James Gatti, who died on Saturday.
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a death in Edinburgh.
Paul Beattie, 45, made a private appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
It follows the death of 34-year old James Gatti at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Saturday night after an incident at a house on Guardwell Glen in Gilmerton.
No plea was made and the case was continued for further inquiry.
Beattie was remanded in custody.