Design to transform Princes Street Gardens revealed

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The proposal from US firm wHY will replace the Ross Bandstand in Edinburgh.

Plan: Revamp is worth £25m.
The winner of a competition to replace the Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh with a new performance space and pavilion has been revealed.

A proposal from a team led by US design firm wHY was unanimously chosen by a panel for the £25m revamp.

Its plan for the venue in West Princes Street Gardens sought to emphasise the natural beauty of the area.

The panel, which included writer Alexander McCall Smith, chose the design from a shortlist of seven teams who submitted proposals from around the world.

The trust in charge of redeveloping the site said it will create a new venue for events all year round.

Winner: Team led by a US firm.
Edinburgh residents had been invited to submit their thoughts on the seven designs.

The team led by wHY includes Edinburgh-based design studio GRAS.

Norman Springford, who chaired the Ross Development Trust's panel, said: "As is always the case with initiatives of this size and stature, the jury had a hard job.

"We are confident, however, that we have a winning concept that embodies an imaginative ensemble landscape approach, creating a wonderful stage for our iconic Edinburgh Castle.

"In addition, the design concept offers a creative energy and a series of unique elements which will all combine to create a new and contemporary landscape."

Design: A visitor centre will be added.
He continued: "We thoroughly enjoyed meeting all the shortlisted teams and understanding each approach.

"However, with wHY, they demonstrated an impressive collaboration which respects and enhances the historical context and backdrop of the castle and the city, whilst creating new heritage and increasing the green space within the Gardens.

"All of which were key aspects for us all and respected the importance of the space within a world heritage site."

The project will replace the existing 80-year-old bandstand, a visitor centre will be added and landscaping work will be carried out.

Model: Public were able to give their thoughts.
Work is expected to begin on the project in 2018.

Mark Thomann, wHY's landscape design director, said: "This is a special opportunity for a special place, not just for Edinburgh but the world.

"The new Ross Pavilion and Gardens draw from the rich natural history, heritage and creative spirit of Scotland, embodying a model approach for integrating public architecture and urban space in a top global city.

"Our team looks forward to realising this vision with the Ross Development Trust and the people of Edinburgh."

The plan will increase the amount of green space in the gardens while keeping Edinburgh Castle as the "main visual event".

Describing its design, wHy say it is "human scale with moments of drama... activating four layers of meaning within the gardens: botanical, civic, commemorative and cultural".

