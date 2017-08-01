  • STV
Gangster led police on chase with car full of heroin

STV

Paul Macaulay was caught with £520,000 worth of the drug in Edinburgh.

Heroin: Paul Macaulay had 1.5 kilos in his car (file pic).
Heroin: Paul Macaulay had 1.5 kilos in his car (file pic). PA

A gangster led police on a high-speed chase before being caught with £520,000 worth of heroin.

Paul Macaulay waited until an officer approached the door of his vehicle at a petrol station then hit the accelerator.

The 30-year-old took off along Calder Road in Edinburgh and drove the wrong way around a roundabout.

He then drove back along the other carriageway but was forced to stop by a line of lunchtime traffic.

Officers found almost 1.5kg of high purity heroin in his car along with £15,000 in cash in a black plastic bag.

A later search of his home found paperwork detailing more than £77,000 worth of deals and debts.

Judge Lord Armstrong told Macaulay he stood convicted of participating in the distribution of an "evil drug" that was a scourge on society.

Lord Armstrong said if Macaulay had been found guilty after a trial he would have jailed him for 11 years but the judge reduced his total sentence to seven years and four months on Tuesday following his guilty pleas.

Macaulay, who has previously been jailed for drug-related offences and has 19 previous convictions going back to when he was 16, was also banned from driving for six years.

Macaulay admitted driving dangerously at Calder Road on June 7 this year.

Advocate depute Maryam Labaki told the High Court in Edinburgh: "Police intelligence confirmed that the accused is a significant member of an organised crime group known to operate at a high level."

Defence solicitor advocate Stuart Carson said Macaulay had been working as a self-employed joiner and his partner was due to give birth later this month.

"His involvement in this is something which he now regrets very much. Everything has come crashing down round about him," he added.

