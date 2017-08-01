CCTV released after life-saving defibrillator stolen
Police would like to speak to man and woman after theft of device in Burntisland, Fife.
CCTV images have been released of man and woman after the theft of a defibrillator.
Police would like to speak to the pair after the unit was stolen from outside a Co-Op in Burntisland, Fife, on June 26 at around 2.30am.
It was installed by the Burntisland First Aid Services Trust in 2015 following a fundraising campaign by the local community.
Officers have asked that anyone with information contact them on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.