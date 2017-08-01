CCTV released after life-saving defibrillator stolen

Police would like to speak to man and woman after theft of device in Burntisland, Fife.

CCTV: Images from the scene outside the Co-op.

CCTV images have been released of man and woman after the theft of a defibrillator.

Police would like to speak to the pair after the unit was stolen from outside a Co-Op in Burntisland, Fife, on June 26 at around 2.30am.

It was installed by the Burntisland First Aid Services Trust in 2015 following a fundraising campaign by the local community.

Officers have asked that anyone with information contact them on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.