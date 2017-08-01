Rally crash survivor 'thought spectator area was safe'

Donald Martin was severely injured, while three people died at the Jim Clark Rally in 2014.

Rally: Len Stern, Betty Allan and Iain Provan lost their lives.

A man injured in an incident at a rally that killed three people thought he was standing in a safe spot, an inquiry heard.

Donald Martin, 64, was left with seven fractured ribs and injuries to his leg and lungs after the crash at Jim Clark Rally near Coldstream in the Borders.

Mr Martin was standing with his son Andrew, friend Len Stern and sister-in-law Elizabeth Allan, known as Betty, behind a taped off area, which he believed indicated it was a safe place to watch.

Ms Allan, 63, her partner Iain Provan, 64, and Mr Stern, 71, died at the rally in May 2014.

A joint fatal accident inquiry is examining the circumstances surrounding their deaths and the death of spectator Joy Robson, 51, at the Snowman Rally near Inverness the previous year.

The inquiry heard that before the accident, Mr Provan joked about the risk of where he was standing, saying: "You won't know until it hits you."

Giving evidence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Mr Martin, a motorsport fan since his 20s, said: "I would not stand in what I would consider a dangerous area.

"If there's tape across an area, as long as you stand back that's a safe area. If it is not suitable for spectators there should be a prohibited sign."

He said course marshals moved spectators into the area where he was standing at the Swinton stage on the edge of a field overlooking a humpback bridge before the accident happened.

All the spectators were standing behind the tape apart from Mr Provan, who was photographing the rally.

Mr Martin told the inquiry he became "worried" when the stage started and a car appeared to slightly lose control and swerve towards where he stood so he moved back.

Describing the crash a number of cars later, he said: "I started to run and my son Andrew did the same. Something in your mind goes that something's going to happen here.

"All I heard was a rushing sound and then I was hit and I was face-down in the field.

"I was injured all down my right-hand side. I smashed all my ribs, injured my groin area, my leg and my thigh."

Mr Martin was put in a neck brace and given morphine by medical staff before being flown by air ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was treated for seven fractured ribs, bleeding on his lung and extensive damage to his right leg.

The retired college lecturer, from Renfrewshire, said his injuries mean he cannot stand for any length of time and he is unable to do things he previously could.

He told the inquiry he has not returned to a rally since the crash despite remaining passionate about the sport as "there's no way I'd put my wife through what happened already".