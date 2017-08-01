  • STV
  • MySTV

Rally crash survivor 'thought spectator area was safe'

STV

Donald Martin was severely injured, while three people died at the Jim Clark Rally in 2014.

Rally: Len Stern, Betty Allan and Iain Provan lost their lives.
Rally: Len Stern, Betty Allan and Iain Provan lost their lives.

A man injured in an incident at a rally that killed three people thought he was standing in a safe spot, an inquiry heard.

Donald Martin, 64, was left with seven fractured ribs and injuries to his leg and lungs after the crash at Jim Clark Rally near Coldstream in the Borders.

Mr Martin was standing with his son Andrew, friend Len Stern and sister-in-law Elizabeth Allan, known as Betty, behind a taped off area, which he believed indicated it was a safe place to watch.

Ms Allan, 63, her partner Iain Provan, 64, and Mr Stern, 71, died at the rally in May 2014.

A joint fatal accident inquiry is examining the circumstances surrounding their deaths and the death of spectator Joy Robson, 51, at the Snowman Rally near Inverness the previous year.

The inquiry heard that before the accident, Mr Provan joked about the risk of where he was standing, saying: "You won't know until it hits you."

Giving evidence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Mr Martin, a motorsport fan since his 20s, said: "I would not stand in what I would consider a dangerous area. 

"If there's tape across an area, as long as you stand back that's a safe area. If it is not suitable for spectators there should be a prohibited sign."

He said course marshals moved spectators into the area where he was standing at the Swinton stage on the edge of a field overlooking a humpback bridge before the accident happened.

All the spectators were standing behind the tape apart from Mr Provan, who was photographing the rally.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1393962-son-saw-mother-crushed-to-death-by-tree-after-rally-crash/ | default

Mr Martin told the inquiry he became "worried" when the stage started and a car appeared to slightly lose control and swerve towards where he stood so he moved back.

Describing the crash a number of cars later, he said: "I started to run and my son Andrew did the same. Something in your mind goes that something's going to happen here.

"All I heard was a rushing sound and then I was hit and I was face-down in the field.

"I was injured all down my right-hand side. I smashed all my ribs, injured my groin area, my leg and my thigh."

Mr Martin was put in a neck brace and given morphine by medical staff before being flown by air ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was treated for seven fractured ribs, bleeding on his lung and extensive damage to his right leg.

The retired college lecturer, from Renfrewshire, said his injuries mean he cannot stand for any length of time and he is unable to do things he previously could.

He told the inquiry he has not returned to a rally since the crash despite remaining passionate about the sport as "there's no way I'd put my wife through what happened already".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.