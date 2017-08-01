Waste examined in bid to find missing Corrie McKeague

The RAF airman, from Dunfermline in Fife, vanished after a night out with friends.

Corrie McKeague: Last seen in Bury St Edmunds. ITV

Suffolk police are examining waste material found at an incinerator plant in a bid to establish whether it is linked to missing Scots RAF airman Corrie McKeague.

Mr McKeague, from Dunfermline in Fife, vanished after a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds last year.

The 23-year-old was last seen on CCTV walking into an area containing several large bins, and police have recently ended a months-long dig through waste at a landfill site in Cambridgeshire.

On Tuesday, police said forensics analysis would be carried out on material uncovered at a waste facility in Great Blakenham.

It is understood the material contained "meat waste", including animal bones.

A Suffolk constabulary spokesman said: "Police searching incinerated waste at the Great Blakenham energy-from-waste facility have recovered some material that requires further examination in order to establish whether it is in any way connected to the Corrie McKeague missing person enquiry.

"At this stage it cannot be confirmed whether or not this material is in any way linked to Corrie and so it will be subject to specialist examination and forensic analysis in the coming weeks.

"Police expected that it would be necessary to take items recovered from the search away from the site in order to examine them more carefully."

The spokesman said Mr McKeague's family were being kept updated about the search.