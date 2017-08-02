Mystery as cars found in river near Edinburgh Airport

Emergency crews removed two 4x4s from the Almond as third car abandoned nearby.

Fire service: Water rescue vehicles and pumps used to recover cars (file pic). STV

Two cars have been found crashed into a river near Edinburgh Airport, with a third abandoned nearby.

Police are investigating how the 4x4 vehicles came to be abandoned in the River Almond near Turnhouse Road on Wednesday.

A third car, a Chrysler Jeep, was also found abandoned nearby.

Fire crews were called out to remove two 4x4 vehicles that were partially submerged around 8.45am.

They used water rescue support vehicles and pumps to recover the two cars.

No one was in any of the vehicles, which have not been reported stolen, and efforts are ongoing to trace the owners.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to the Lennymuir area around 7.45am on Wednesday, August 2, following a report that a Chrysler Jeep had been found abandoned.

"Shortly afterwards, further reports were received of two 4x4s partly submerged in the River Almond in the Turnhouse Road area.

"Following a multi-agency response, no one was found within the vehicles and none of the cars have been reported as stolen. Enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.

"Anyone who may have information which can help is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0589 of August 2."

A fire service spokeswoman said: "Water rescue teams supported by two fire appliances were immediately mobilised at 7.43am to assist police and the ambulance service.

"Crews carried out a search of two vehicles in the water and the surrounding area.

"There are no casualties."