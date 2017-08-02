  • STV
Liam Fee social worker 'blamed for toddler's murder'

The two-year-old died was killed by his mother and her partner in Fife in 2014.

Liam Fee: Died after abuse by mother and her partner. PA

A former social worker involved in the case of murdered two-year-old Liam Fee has said she feels the blame for his death has been placed on her.

Lesley Bate was struck off in 2016 after the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) upheld 12 charges against her made during her time at Fife Council.

They included a failure to record a number of visits, assess risks and refer cases to other support teams.

Liam died at his home near Glenrothes, Fife, in March 2014 following a prolonged campaign of abuse spanning more than two years at the hands of his mother Rachel Fee and her civil partner Nyomi Fee.

In a new BBC documentary, Fife's Child Killings: The Untold Story, the former social worker claims the blame for his death has been placed on her.

She said: "For any child to die in those circumstances is horrible. To have had any part in that, it's a horrible feeling. But I don't think the blame lies with me.

"At the end of the day the parents killed that child and nobody else did. But they seem to have made much of my involvement with Liam Fee, albeit that it was a year before he died.

"I never gave a statement to police, I was never approached by the police to give a statement and I was never called to the trial of Rachel and Nyomi.

"Yet all the blame seems to have been placed on me and nobody else has been held accountable."

Jailed: Rachel Fee, left, and Nyomi Fee. PA

During her misconduct hearing, Ms Bate denied multiple charges relating to the care of 15 children during her work at the local authority.

Liam's mother and her partner were both jailed for life in July 2016 for murdering the toddler.

He had suffered fatal heart injuries similar to those found on road crash victims and spent the last few days of his short life in agony from an untreated broken leg and fractured arm.

The pair - originally from Ryton, Tyne and Wear - were also behind a catalogue of cruelty against two boys in their care, one of whom they tried to blame for Liam's death.

Trisha Hall, the manager at the Scottish Association of Social Workers, stressed those working in child protection "have a very very complex and demanding job".

She said there had been "significant improvements" since the time of Liam's death.

'The reality is the majority of social workers work with quite a large case load still, under great demand, there is not much time for reflective practice.'
Scottish Association of Social Workers manager Trisha Hall

Ms Hall said: "I've spoken to some of our members in Fife who commented only yesterday to me that they feel they are working now in a better environment than possibly may have been the case before."

But she added: "The reality is the majority of social workers work with quite a large caseload still, under great demand, there is not much time for reflective practice."

She continued: "Local authorities have seen their budgets cut and I have to stress child protection services in Scotland have not been cut.

"However, there are lots of things that impact on child protection services, that have made a significant difference, where the budget is no longer there to do the preventative work in the way that we want to do.

"Fife is a large local authority with lots of areas of multiple deprivation so the context also needs to be taken into account."

