Killer back behind bars after violent attack and robbery

John Reid, 23, punched woman in head and held up man at knifepoint in Edinburgh.

John Reid: Killed Simon San when he was 16.

A man who killed a delivery driver when he was 16 is back behind bars after carrying out a violent attack and a robbery.

John Reid killed Simon San with a single punch outside the family's restaurant in Lochend, Edinburgh, in 2010.

He was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to five years' detention but was freed after serving just three years.

At the High Court in Glasgow last month, Reid, who is now aged, 23, pleaded guilty to punching a woman repeatedly on the head in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, on March 1 this year.



He also admitted robbing a man at knifepoint at the victim's home in the capital on March 9.

In the second attack, Reid was assisted by Michael Roberts, 22, who also admitted being involved in the robbery.

The court heard how at the time of the offences Reid was on bail for another matter while Roberts was on a curfew.

On Wednesday at the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Burns jailed Reid for five years and four months and ordered that he be supervised for three more years after he is released.

Roberts was handed a three-year jail sentence for his role. He was also ordered to be supervised by the authorities for one year following his release from custody.

Reid killed Mr San, 40, outside his family's Yong Hua Chinese Takeaway in Edinburgh.