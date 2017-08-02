Motorcyclist seriously hurt after smashing into car

The crash happened on a slip road of the M876 near Larbert on Wednesday.

M876: A man has been taken to hospital after the crash near Larbert. Google 2017

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after smashing into the back of a car.

The collision happened on the M876 heading westbound on the slip road near junction 2 Larbert.

The man riding the motorbike has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash at 2.15pm on Wednesday.

A section of the road has been closed while debris is cleared.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays in the area.