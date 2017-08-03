Plane forced to make emergency landing in Edinburgh

The Reykjavik to Dusseldorf flight was over Scotland when it raised an alarm.

Wow Air: Plane met by paramedics at Edinburgh Airport (file pic). CC by Alec Wilson

A plane made an emergency landing at Edinburgh Airport after a woman fell ill aboard.

The Reykjavik to Dusseldorf flight was over Scotland when it raised the alarm at 9am on Thursday.

The plane landed at Edinburgh Airport at around 9.30am and was met by paramedics.

The passenger, a woman in her 50s, is believed to have suffered a heart-related problem.

She is not thought to have been in a life-threatening condition, however.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We got a call at 9.10am about a plane which had been redirected.

"Our special operations response team based nearby were first on the scene and they attended to the patient."

A spokeswoman for airline Wow Air said the flight would be back in the air by mid-morning.