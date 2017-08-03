Two men charged with assault next to Waverley station

A man was found seriously injured and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Waverley Bridge: Man was heading towards Market Street. Creative Commons

Two men have been charged with assault after a man was found seriously injured on Waverley Bridge in Edinburgh.

The 25-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after suffering head and facial injuries.

He had been heading towards Market Street in the early hours of Sunday, July 23.

On Thursday, police said two men aged 23 and 25 had been arrested and charged with serious assault.



They are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later on Thursday.