Motorists face nine months of disruption at Haymarket

The Victorian sewerage system around the railway station will be upgraded.

Haymarket: Works will begin in early September (file pic). CC by MJ Richardson

Edinburgh motorists face nine months of disruption as works get under way to upgrade a Victorian sewer outside Haymarket Station.

The £2.5m works are part of a £30m scheme to keep the capital's water flowing.

Scottish Water says the new sewer on Haymarket Terrace will increase capacity and reduce the threat of flooding for homes and businesses in the area.

Project manager James Weir said: "This is essential work which will build capacity into Edinburgh's sewer network and ensure the city's waste water cycle is fit for the demands and future development of a 21st century capital."

Works are due to begin on September 4, take a month-long break from December 11 for Christmas, before beginning again on January 12.

They are expected to continue until early summer, although Scottish Water said timescales may change.

Three lanes on Haymarket Terrace will be shut while the works are under way but one will remain open for traffic heading west out of the city.

Diversions will be put in place and taxis will be moved to temporary ranks.

The works had been scheduled for 2015 but Scottish Water decided to delay them after consulting local businesses.

Scottish Water corporate affairs regional manager Scott Fraser said: "The Victorian-era sewer network needs to be upgraded to meet the needs of a modern capital city which is constantly growing and developing.

"We have been liaising closely with [engineers] Amey Black and Veatch and the City of Edinburgh Council to minimise the disruption to residents, businesses and commuters as far as possible."