Edinburgh Airport reveals preferred new flight paths

Planes could go directly over communities including Livingston and South Queensferry.

Edinburgh Airport: New flight paths as capacity increases. Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport has revealed its preferred changes to flight paths after a lengthy and controversial consultation.

Flights would go directly over communities including Livingston and South Queensferry at peak times under the proposals.

The airport submitted the plans to the Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday and could be in place by 2019 if approved.

In addition to the existing departure routes from its main runway there will be three new routes, called Acorn, Dowel and Beech.

Airport: Acorn, Beech and Dowell will be new routes.

Dowell will take jets out over the Forth before diverting south through East Lothian, while Acorn will take turbo-prop planes south over Livingston in West Lothian.

These two routes will operate during peak times, 6am to 10am.

Beech will take transatlantic jets west over central Scotland during the day.

The airport's chief executive Gordon Dewar said it altered its proposals following feedback from residents.

He said: "We are now favouring a phased approach based on the premise that we should only use any new routes when they are required, and that we should explain very clearly when that is and why.

"We've also restricted these routes to peak hours, substantially reducing any potential impact on communities whilst delivering the capacity when it is required.

"We believe this application will deliver future economic growth for Edinburgh and Scotland, and strikes the best possible balance between those benefits and our communities' requirements, our operational requirements and the requirements of our regulator, the CAA.

"As promised throughout the process, we will publish a full rationale on our decision-making and the basis on how we arrived at our choice at the end of this month."