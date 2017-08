A lifeboat was also called to the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at 1.30pm on Thursday.

The body of a man has been pulled from the Firth of Forth.

Emergency services were called after the man was discovered in the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

The man is understood to be elderly.

A Police Scotland spokesman said investigations are under way to identify the man.