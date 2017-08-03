  • STV
  • MySTV

Foster carers 'over the moon' at winning workers' rights

Chris Foote Chris Foote

James and Christine Johnstone won a landmark case against Glasgow City Council.

Carers: James and Christine Johnstone after victory.
Carers: James and Christine Johnstone after victory. STV

A couple who foster children are "over the moon" with their victory in a landmark employment tribunal.

James and Christine Johnstone argued they were entitled to benefits as employees of Glasgow City Council, including holiday pay and sick leave.

They won an employment tribunal on Wednesday, forcing the local authority to recognise them as employees.

The case could have wider implications for foster carers across the UK.

Mr Johnstone said: "We're over the moon and still taking it all in. We've won but this is only the start.

"All foster care workers need protection, the same as any job. We're the only workforce in the country who are controlled by an employer but don't have any rights.

"If you complain, if your face doesn't fit - anything - they can get rid of you. It's disgraceful."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1394863-foster-carers-win-landmark-employee-rights-tribunal/ | default

Foster carers are paid to look after children but are not considered employees and are not entitled to the minimum wage, sick pay or holidays. They are usually self-employed.

The unusual intensity of the work the Johnstones were doing - known as multi-dimensional treatment - was one of the key factors in the judgment.

It does not make a wider judgment on the status of carers, however, and Glasgow City Council may appeal the decision.

Kevin Williams, chief executive of the Fostering Network, said: "Even though this judgment does not set a precedent for all foster carers, it is very clear that there can be no excuse for a 'business as usual' attitude towards fostering.

"For too many years foster carers have not been given the status, respect, training, support and remuneration that they deserve and which they require in order to be able to look after the children in their care.

"This is not only crucial for the recruitment and retention of foster carers but, equally importantly, for the tens of thousands of children who fostered every day."

He added: "We look forward to working with all those involved in the lives of fostered children to ensure the implications of this judgment."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.