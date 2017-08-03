Foster carers 'over the moon' at winning workers' rights

James and Christine Johnstone won a landmark case against Glasgow City Council.

Carers: James and Christine Johnstone after victory. STV

A couple who foster children are "over the moon" with their victory in a landmark employment tribunal.

James and Christine Johnstone argued they were entitled to benefits as employees of Glasgow City Council, including holiday pay and sick leave.

They won an employment tribunal on Wednesday, forcing the local authority to recognise them as employees.

The case could have wider implications for foster carers across the UK.

Mr Johnstone said: "We're over the moon and still taking it all in. We've won but this is only the start.

"All foster care workers need protection, the same as any job. We're the only workforce in the country who are controlled by an employer but don't have any rights.

"If you complain, if your face doesn't fit - anything - they can get rid of you. It's disgraceful."

Foster carers are paid to look after children but are not considered employees and are not entitled to the minimum wage, sick pay or holidays. They are usually self-employed.

The unusual intensity of the work the Johnstones were doing - known as multi-dimensional treatment - was one of the key factors in the judgment.

It does not make a wider judgment on the status of carers, however, and Glasgow City Council may appeal the decision.

Kevin Williams, chief executive of the Fostering Network, said: "Even though this judgment does not set a precedent for all foster carers, it is very clear that there can be no excuse for a 'business as usual' attitude towards fostering.

"For too many years foster carers have not been given the status, respect, training, support and remuneration that they deserve and which they require in order to be able to look after the children in their care.

"This is not only crucial for the recruitment and retention of foster carers but, equally importantly, for the tens of thousands of children who fostered every day."

He added: "We look forward to working with all those involved in the lives of fostered children to ensure the implications of this judgment."