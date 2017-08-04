'Key piece of information' sought to find missing man

Arnold Mouat was last seen leaving a house in Bo'ness near Falkirk on July 6.

Arnold Mouat: The 64-year-old has been missing for almost a month. Police Scotland

A fresh appeal has been made for "that key piece of information" needed to find a man who went missing almost a month ago.

Arnold Mouat was last seen at around 11.30pm on Thursday, July 6, at a house on Panbrae Road in Bo'ness near Falkirk.

More than 50 volunteers have helped officers search the area around Bo'ness for Mr Mouat and further searches are due to take place.



Inspector Martin Rutland said: "Our search for Arnold is ongoing and we are still activity looking to trace him. I would like to pay tribute to Arnold's family for their support throughout this time.

"I would also like to thank the public and media for their assistance throughout this investigation, the response to our appeal has been overwhelming.

"Unfortunately we are still looking for that key piece of information that will give us the answers that Arnold's family are desperately seeking."

He added: "I would again ask anyone who remembers seeing Arnold in the Bo'ness area either on the night of Thursday, July 6, or the early morning of Friday, July 7, or recognises his description to come forward.

"That piece of information may be vital and may be what leads us to tracing Arnold."

Mr Mouat is described as a white man with a tanned complexion, around 6ft 3in and with dark receding hair.

He previously lived in Aberdeen and Shetland and speaks with a Shetland accent.

Search: Volunteers took part in search.