Man found dead on shoreline was 91-year-old from Fife
The man's death is not thought to be suspicious, police said.
An elderly man found dead on the shoreline in Kirkcaldy has been identified.
The body was found by a member of the public on the Esplanade opposite the old Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool, at 1.25pm on Thursday.
Police appealed for information in a bid to identify the man, and later confirmed he was a 91-year-old from Fife.
The man's immediate next of kin have been informed.
A police spokesman said enquiries were continuing into the death but the circumstances were not believed to be suspicious.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.