Edinburgh festival season begins as events mark 70 years

Performances begin on Friday and will run until Monday, August 28.

Festival time: The Royal Mile is expected to be packed once again.
Edinburgh's festival season officially gets under way on Friday, with its two largest events marking their 70-year anniversaries.

The Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe are both celebrating seven decades of performances.

The festivals run over three and half weeks in August as the Scottish capital plays host to the largest arts jamboree in the world.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is also returning for its 68th season and officially kicks off on Friday.

This year's EIF will begin on Friday evening with a large public arts event involving light and music.

The free opening spectacle is entitled Bloom in recognition of the "blooming" of Edinburgh as the world's festival city.

It will take place at St Andrew Square in the city centre and is put together by the producers of the acclaimed launch events of the last two years.

Overall, this year's international festival will bring more than 2000 artists from 40 nations together to perform between August 4 and 28.

The line-up features a diverse range of artists across theatre, dance and music, including singer-songwriter Jarvis Cocker, Mercury Prize winner PJ Harvey, violinist Nicola Benedetti, playwright Alan Ayckbourn and renowned Milan orchestra Filarmonica della Scala.

This year's programme for the Fringe covers theatre, dance, circus, comedy, music, cabaret, exhibitions and spoken word events.

Famous names at the Fringe include Ruby Wax, Sue Perkins, Sean Hughes and Jan Ravens.

Craig Ferguson, who last performed at the Fringe 24 years ago before leaving Scotland to find fame in the US, returns to the capital.

Other notable events include Hibernian Football Club's Easter Road becoming a venue for the first time.

EIF director Fergus Linehan said: "We have a very large programme because it's our 70th anniversary but I think it's also a really interesting year for us because we've really delved into the history of the festival.

"It just brings you back to the fact that this was never really intended purely as a festival of the arts, it was intended as a statement of reconciliation at the end of the Second World War.

"I think that's very heartening and really explains to a large degree why it's had this capacity to grow."

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said: "This is a very special year for the Fringe as we celebrate 70 years of defying the norm, of championing artistic freedom and providing a platform for artists around the world to come and present their work in a truly unique environment that is inclusive, inspiring, and often life-affirming."

