Girl, 17, charged with stealing defibrillator from Co-op

The life-saving device was bought using money raised by the local community.

Co-op: Defibrillator taken from outside shop (file pic).

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with stealing a charity defibrillator.

The device, which can be used to restart hearts during cardiac arrest, was taken from a cabinet outside a Co-op in Burntisland, Fife, on June 26.

It was bought and installed in 2015 using money raised by the local community.

The teenager was arrested and charged by police in connection with the theft.

Sergeant Jimmy Adamson, of Kirkcaldy police station, said: "We'd like to thank members of the public for their assistance with this matter."