  • STV
  • MySTV

Restaurant to be demolished as campaigners admit defeat

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

A controversial new housing development will be built at Canonmills in Edinburgh.

Demonstration: Campaigners tried to block new project.
Demonstration: Campaigners tried to block new project.

A popular restaurant and food shop in Edinburgh will close after this year's festival to make way for a new development.

Campaigners who tried to save the site at Canonmills Bridge, home to the Earthy restaurant, have admitted defeat in their bid to stop the development.

A controversial plan to replace the current site with new flats, townhouses and restaurants was upheld by Scottish Government planning reporter in January.

A petition to stop the demolition of the current site from going ahead attracted 7000 signatures.

Earthy, which described itself as a sustainable grocers, will close on September 4.

Restaurant: Earthy will close on September 4.
Restaurant: Earthy will close on September 4. Google 2017

The Save 1-6 Canonmills Bridge group announced on Facebook: "We have exploited all possible avenues to halt the unpopular scheme, very publicly and behind the scenes.

"Latterly we worked with a renowned architect to develop an alternative proposal that would have offered more benefit to the community, acknowledging the Water of Leith setting/incorporating a riverside walkway.

"Alas, the owner/developers are making ready to proceed with their redevelopment and Earthy will close after the festival."

Earthy's owners said their other shops in Causewayside and Portobello would continue to trade as normal.

The land is owned by Glovart Holdings ltd, which said the existing building "does not contribute to the character and appearance of the conservation area and it therefore does not warrant retention."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.