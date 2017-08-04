Restaurant to be demolished as campaigners admit defeat

A controversial new housing development will be built at Canonmills in Edinburgh.

Demonstration: Campaigners tried to block new project.

A popular restaurant and food shop in Edinburgh will close after this year's festival to make way for a new development.

Campaigners who tried to save the site at Canonmills Bridge, home to the Earthy restaurant, have admitted defeat in their bid to stop the development.

A controversial plan to replace the current site with new flats, townhouses and restaurants was upheld by Scottish Government planning reporter in January.

A petition to stop the demolition of the current site from going ahead attracted 7000 signatures.

Earthy, which described itself as a sustainable grocers, will close on September 4.

Restaurant: Earthy will close on September 4. Google 2017

The Save 1-6 Canonmills Bridge group announced on Facebook: "We have exploited all possible avenues to halt the unpopular scheme, very publicly and behind the scenes.



"Latterly we worked with a renowned architect to develop an alternative proposal that would have offered more benefit to the community, acknowledging the Water of Leith setting/incorporating a riverside walkway.

"Alas, the owner/developers are making ready to proceed with their redevelopment and Earthy will close after the festival."

Earthy's owners said their other shops in Causewayside and Portobello would continue to trade as normal.

The land is owned by Glovart Holdings ltd, which said the existing building "does not contribute to the character and appearance of the conservation area and it therefore does not warrant retention."