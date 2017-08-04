Woman sexually assaulted on cycle path while out running

A man on a bicycle approached the woman as she was running on Edinburgh's Ferry Road.

Police: Officers following positive line of inquiry (file pic). STV

A man on a bicycle sexually assaulted a woman while she was out on an afternoon run.

The 31-year-old woman was running on a cycle path near the Goldenacre playing fields, off Ferry Road in Edinburgh, on Tuesday.

The cyclist approached her and asked her a question before touching her inappropriately around 1.20pm.

Around 25 minutes later, a man on a bicycle approached another 31-year-old woman who was cycling on a path nearby in Goldenacre.

She left feeling alarmed after the man tried to speak to her.

Detective sergeant Jennifer Priestley, of Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit, said: "We're currently following a positive line of inquiry in connection with these incidents.

"However, we'd urge anyone who may have witnessed these or saw suspicious behaviour in the area to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1749 of August 1, or report anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.